Heavy Fighting Between Afghan Security Forces, Militants Erupts in Kabul Province - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Heavy fighting erupted on early Wednesday between the Afghan security forces and a group of militants in the Bagrami District of the Kabul province, a local police commander told Sputnik.

"At around 1:20 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Tuesday] heavy fighting erupted between the Afghan forces and a group of militants, who have taken position in a house in the Bagrami District.

The number of militants is about nine, the area is under siege," the police commander said.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban Islamist movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in anti-terrorist operations across the country.