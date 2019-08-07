UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Fighting Between Afghan Security Forces, Militants Erupts In Kabul Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:10 AM

Heavy Fighting Between Afghan Security Forces, Militants Erupts in Kabul Province - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Heavy fighting erupted on early Wednesday between the Afghan security forces and a group of militants in the Bagrami District of the Kabul province, a local police commander told Sputnik.

"At around 1:20 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Tuesday] heavy fighting erupted between the Afghan forces and a group of militants, who have taken position in a house in the Bagrami District.

The number of militants is about nine, the area is under siege," the police commander said.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban Islamist movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in anti-terrorist operations across the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Russia From

Recent Stories

Suez Canal&#039;s revenues exceed US$6bn in 2018-2 ..

8 hours ago

UAE Hajj Affairs Office offers healthcare services ..

8 hours ago

Zayed built his own model of governance and leader ..

8 hours ago

OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their l ..

9 hours ago

Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passe ..

9 hours ago

Abolishing status of Kashmir by India a war crime ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.