Heavy Fighting Near Key Town In Karabakh

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:35 PM

Armenia reported Saturday that "fierce combat" with Azerbaijani forces took place overnight near the town of Shusha, a key stronghold in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

Yerevan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ):Armenia reported Saturday that "fierce combat" with Azerbaijani forces took place overnight near the town of Shusha, a key stronghold in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

After weeks of heavy fighting over the mountainous province, Azerbaijan appears to be closing in on the strategic town, 15 kilometres (nine miles) from Karabakh's main city Stepanakert.

The hilltop town of Shusha is located on a main road that links the unrecognised republic's capital with the territory of Armenia, which backs the separatists fighting for Karabakh's independence.

Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan reported "especially intensive and fierce combat" overnight outside Shusha, adding that numerous attacks from Azerbaijan were thwarted.

Armenia also said that throughout the night there was regular shelling on Shusha, home to a beloved Armenian cathedral that was damaged in attacks last month.

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry rejected this claim saying the information of shelling on Shusha is "completely untrue".

A second Armenian army spokesman, Artsun Ovanissian, wrote on Facebook that there had been "no loss, no retreat" at Shusha and that "fighting continues".

