'Heavy Fighting' Over Karabakh Amid Azerbaijan Offensive: Armenia

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in intense fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale new offensive on Saturday, Armenian officials said

Armenia-backed separatist forces had repelled a "massive attack" by Azerbaijan and launched a counter-offensive, Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

"Heavy fighting is ongoing on other flanks," she wrote on Facebook.

