'Heavy fighting' over Karabakh amid Azerbaijan offensive: Armenia

Yerevan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ):Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were engaged in intense fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after Azerbaijan launched a large-scale new offensive on Saturday, Armenian officials said.

Armenia-backed separatist forces had repelled a "massive attack" by Azerbaijan and launched a counter-offensive, Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

"Heavy fighting is ongoing on other flanks," she wrote on Facebook.