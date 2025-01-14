Heavy fighting rocks Gaza amid rising hope for truce deal

(@FahadShabbir)

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Heavy fighting rocked the Gaza Strip on Monday, leaving dozens of Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers dead, even as the White House said that a Gaza truce and hostage release deal could be finalised this week.

Israeli forces pounded Gaza City with a wave of air strikes, killing more than 50 people on Monday, the civil defence agency reported.

"They bombed schools, homes and even gatherings of people," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency told AFP.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli strike targeted a house belonging to the Jaradah and Abu Khater families in the city's Shujaiya neighbourhood, the agency said in a statement.

Seven people were killed in a strike on a group of Palestinians on Al-Maamal Street in Gaza City, the agency reported.

The remaining casualties occurred in other strikes across Gaza City throughout the day, it added.

The Israeli military said it was looking into these reports.

"There is no room in hospitals to receive the wounded," Bassal said.

The Israeli military also suffered losses on Monday, with five of its soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, the military said in a statement.

Since October 6, the military has been undertaking an offensive in northern Gaza that it says is aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping there.

The latest deaths bring the Israeli military's losses to 408 in the Gaza military campaign since it began a ground offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian territory on October 27, 2023.