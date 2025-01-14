Open Menu

Heavy Fighting Rocks Gaza Amid Rising Hope For Truce Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Heavy fighting rocks Gaza amid rising hope for truce deal

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Heavy fighting rocked the Gaza Strip on Monday, leaving dozens of Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers dead, even as the White House said that a Gaza truce and hostage release deal could be finalised this week.

Israeli forces pounded Gaza City with a wave of air strikes, killing more than 50 people on Monday, the civil defence agency reported.

"They bombed schools, homes and even gatherings of people," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency told AFP.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured when an Israeli strike targeted a house belonging to the Jaradah and Abu Khater families in the city's Shujaiya neighbourhood, the agency said in a statement.

Seven people were killed in a strike on a group of Palestinians on Al-Maamal Street in Gaza City, the agency reported.

The remaining casualties occurred in other strikes across Gaza City throughout the day, it added.

The Israeli military said it was looking into these reports.

"There is no room in hospitals to receive the wounded," Bassal said.

The Israeli military also suffered losses on Monday, with five of its soldiers killed in fighting in northern Gaza, the military said in a statement.

Since October 6, the military has been undertaking an offensive in northern Gaza that it says is aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping there.

The latest deaths bring the Israeli military's losses to 408 in the Gaza military campaign since it began a ground offensive against Hamas in the Palestinian territory on October 27, 2023.

Related Topics

Injured Dead White House Gaza October From

Recent Stories

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

15 minutes ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

23 minutes ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

24 minutes ago
 Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

24 minutes ago
 Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires fro ..

Former world heavyweight champion Fury retires from boxing

24 minutes ago
 Continued political engagement key to long-term st ..

Continued political engagement key to long-term stability: Rana Sana

23 minutes ago
Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach o ..

Austria's combative far-right Kickl within reach of power

23 minutes ago
 New Levies line building and administrative office ..

New Levies line building and administrative offices inaugurated in Tehsil Sir Kh ..

23 minutes ago
 Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib ..

Himat Card distribution continues in Nankana Sahib to support disabled individua ..

25 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed honours recipients of funding ..

44 minutes ago
 Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of ..

Reid Hoffman’s digital twin highlights future of generative AI in creativity

45 minutes ago
 XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost cr ..

XPOZED launches in UAE to empower talent, boost creative production

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World