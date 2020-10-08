Heavy fire breaks out in Nigeria gas station, casualties feared

Casualties were feared when a heavy fire broke out early Thursday following an explosion at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, according to officials

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Casualties were feared when a heavy fire broke out early Thursday following an explosion at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, according to officials.

The explosion was heard at about 6 a.m.

local time at the gas station in Baruwa, a densely populated area in the Ipaja axis of Lagos, the police said in a brief statement.

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Agency, said emergency responders had been mobilized to the explosion site.

Local residents told Xinhua that the fire engulfed buildings close to the gas station, raising the fear of heavy casualties.

Kunle Aderinto, a resident, said many buildings burned down in the early morning inferno.