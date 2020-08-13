Heavy Flooding in N.Korea Exposes Vulnerability of Yongbyon Nuclear Facility - Think Tank

Satellite images from early August suggest that recent flooding in North Korea might have damaged the pump houses of the country's main nuclear facility, the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, US-based 38 North think tank said

Heavy rains and floods are commonplace in the Korean peninsula this time a year, but this year's floods are believed to be the worst in North Korea's recent history. The rise of water level in the Kuryong River � Yongbyon is located on its bank some 60 miles north of Pyongyang � is especially dangerous for the facility.

"Although the security wall around the reactor complex was not breached, the water had reached the two pump houses that service the reactors and completely submerged their respective bases. The overfall dam that was built to ensure a constant reservoir of water and is available for cooling the reactors was also fully underwater," the think tank said.

According to 38 North, the facility's five-megawatt reactor was likely out of service for some time now, but if it were operational, the inability to cool it due to clogged intakes and/or broken or damaged pumps would force it to shut down.

"The flooding exposed how vulnerable the nuclear reactors' cooling systems are to extreme weather events, in this case, for the potential for damage to the pumps and their power systems, or for clogging of piping systems that draw water from the river," the new release read.

Satellite images from August 8 and 11 showed the waters had retreated and the facility's Uranium Enrichment Plant was left undamaged, the think tank added.

Meanwhile, Yongbyon is believed to be the nest of where North Korea develops nuclear weapons.