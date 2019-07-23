UrduPoint.com
Heavy Floods Affected Over 2,800 People In Western Uganda

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:43 PM

Rain-triggered heavy floods in the western Ugandan districts of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko have affected 285 households out of a population of about 2,834 people, a humanitarian agency said here Monday

Kampla, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Rain-triggered heavy floods in the western Ugandan districts of Bundibugyo and Ntoroko have affected 285 households out of a population of about 2,834 people, a humanitarian agency said here Monday.

A total of 22 houses were swept away on Sunday "while many others have been partially filled by mud and running water, leaving people with no shelter and household property destroyed," Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) said in a statement.

Gardens were also destroyed, and latrines and graveyards were submerged, URCS said.

People in the affected communities may have diarrheal diseases because of the lack of access to clean and safe water, it said.

"Due to much coldness, families are exposed to diseases like pneumonia and malaria, putting lives especially for children and pregnant mothers at risk," it added.

The affected people are in need of temporary shelters, food and other non-food items, it said.

As weather forecasts warned of continuing rain in these areas throughout next month, URCS urged communities especially those in flood-prone areas to take heed.

