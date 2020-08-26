Eight people were killed and 14 others injured as a result of flash floods that occurred in Afghanistan's western province of Kabul on Wednesday, Afghan media reported, citing local health authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Eight people were killed and 14 others injured as a result of flash floods that occurred in Afghanistan's western province of Kabul on Wednesday, Afghan media reported, citing local health authorities.

TOLO news reported, citing Kabul Health Department Head Khushal Nabizada, the flood affected Kabul's Surobi district, coming on the heels of flash floods in Parwan, another Afghan province in the country's central part, earlier in the day.

According to the footage from the scene, due to Afghanistan's mountainous landscape, the floods have triggered landslides and mudslides.

The death toll from the Parwan flood has already reached 100 people, including many women and children, and at least another 100 people were injured.