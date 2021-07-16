UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Floods In Belgium Leave 11 People Dead, 4 Missing - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:20 AM

Heavy Floods in Belgium Leave 11 People Dead, 4 Missing - Reports

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Eleven people have died and four more are missing as a result of heavy floods in Belgium, according to media reports.

Five people have died in the city of Verviers; two in Chaudfontaine; one in Eupen, Pepinster, Aywaille and Philippeville each, Le Soir news outlet reported on late Thursday.

The list of the missing people includes a 15-year-old girl from the province of Luxembourg.

The floods caused by heavy rainfall have mostly hit the provinces of Liege, Namur and Walloon Brabant while the provinces of Luxembourg, Antwerp and Flemish Brabant also faced significant damage.

The floods in neighboring Germany have already claimed at least 58 lives.

Related Topics

Died Germany Liege Namur Luxembourg Belgium Media From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

6 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

6 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.