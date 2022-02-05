(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Heavy floods have hit the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, leaving 27 people dead and 53 more injured, the local authorities said.

"We have 27 dead people and 53 injured ... The latest report shows that two people are still missing," the head of the local security service said, as quoted by the Deber news outlet.

The floods hit the city after the heavy rainfall earlier this week. The disaster destroyed several buildings, including the sports center.