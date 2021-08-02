UrduPoint.com

Heavy Floods Kill 302 In Central China's Henan Province, 50 Others Missing

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Heavy Floods Kill 302 in Central China's Henan Province, 50 Others Missing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The floods caused by torrential rainfalls in central China's Henan province have killed 302 people with 50 others still missing, the provincial government said on Monday.

"As of 12:00 [4:00 a.m. GMT] on August 2, the floods caused by the flash storms have killed 302 people in Henan, while 50 others remain missing," Wang Kai, the Governor of Henan province, said during a press conference.

The worst hit city was the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, where 292 people died and 47 others were still missing, Wang said.

When the heavy floods caused by torrential rainfalls hit Zhengzhou in mid-July, Chinese social media was filled with pictures and videos of cars floating in the flooded streets and the city's subway system submerged under water. Trapped passengers in flooded subway carriages sent out pleas for help through the videos. 14 passengers were killed, local authorities said.

A number of neighboring cities around Zhengzhou also experienced similar flash storms after the provincial capital was devastated by the floods.

Related Topics

Governor Water China Social Media Died Zhengzhou August Government

Recent Stories

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, I ..

Bellingcat Created to Put Pressure on Countries, It Is Untrustworthy - Russia's ..

3 minutes ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at H ..

Two-week kids' painting classes in full swing at Hunerkada

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing i ..

Nigeria military says 15 soldiers die. 6 missing in terror attack

3 minutes ago
 China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's ..

China beat Germany to win Olympic gold in women's team sprint

11 minutes ago
 DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev ..

DPR Can Provide ECHR With Evidence Confirming Kiev's Guilt - Pushilin on Russian ..

11 minutes ago
 Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to ..

Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021 - Industry Minis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.