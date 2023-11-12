Open Menu

Heavy Gaza Combat Heightens Fears For People Trapped In Hospital

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Intense fighting raged around Gaza's biggest hospital Sunday where doctors said thousands of Palestinians were trapped in dire conditions, as Israel pledged to help evacuate babies from the crippled facility.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital is caught in Israel's ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas, and the compound has been repeatedly hit by strikes, one of which Hamas health officials said destroyed the cardiac ward on Sunday.

The Israeli military has denied deliberately targeting the hospital and has accused the Hamas of using medical facilities or tunnels under them as hideouts -- a charge Hamas denies.

Fears have intensified for patients and people taking refuge in Al-Shifa and other healthcare facilities in Gaza, and medical aid group Doctors Without Borders warned that without a ceasefire or evacuation the hospital "will become a morgue".

Other buildings serving as shelters have also been hit, including a strike on a UN compound in Gaza City that the United Nations Development Programme said late Saturday caused "a significant number of deaths and injuries.

"

The bloodiest ever Gaza war broke out after Hamas fighters smashed through the militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage, according to the most recent Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless campaign in response has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The ministry has not updated tolls for two days citing the collapse of hospital services.

Witnesses inside the Al-Shifa hospital told AFP by phone on Sunday that "violent fighting" had raged around the hospital the whole night.

