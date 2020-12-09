Heavy Metals Contamination Likely Caused Mysterious Illness in India - Authorities

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Traces of lead and nickel found in drinking water and milk may be the cause of the mysterious illness that has left one dead and over 500 people sick in India's southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh, national media reported on Tuesday, citing the office of the state's chief minister.

Since Saturday evening, people in the city of Eluru started suffering from epilepsy-like attacks, triggering fears of a new disease. On Monday, Dolla Joshi Roy, district surveillance officer of West Godavari district, told Sputnik that the new mysterious illness in southeastern India is not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the authorities suspect that it might have been caused by water contamination. The official also noted that data so far shows that it is not something infectious.

"Full details as to what triggered the mysterious disease will be known only after the central agencies submit their reports. Primarily, lead has been found to be the cause of the outbreak," Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, the state's Deputy chief minister and health minister, said in a press release, circulated in media.

He added that these are preliminary findings, and the results of more tests are pending.

"More tests are being conducted by Indian Institute of Chemical Technology and other institutes and the results are expected soon," the official stated.

According to the health authorities, more than 500 people have been affected by the mysterious illness. Of them, over 370 have been discharged from hospitals, and another 120 are still receiving treatment.