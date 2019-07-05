Heavy Monsoon Rains Destroy Myanmar Rohingya Refugee Shelters in Bangladesh - UNHCR

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Nearly 14 inches of rain in three days destroyed some 300 shelters and forced the emergency relocation of more than 2,000 refugees in Bangladesh 's Cox's Bazar camp for Rohingya refugees Myanmar , the UN Refugee Agency ( UNHCR ) said in a press release on Friday.

"An estimated 350mm [13.8 inches] of rain fell in 72 hours from Monday and more heavy downpours are expected throughout next week," the release said.

With four months remaining in the monsoon season, three days of rain this week destroyed 273 shelters and injured 11 people in Cox's Bazar, the release noted.

"We have temporarily relocated 2,137 people, either because their shelters suffered substantial damage or as a precaution," the release said.

About 900,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee a Myanmar military offensive that produced vivid refugee descriptions of violence, according to relief workers and human rights groups.

The crackdown began in August 2017 following attacks on police stations by Islamists in Myanmar's Rakhine province.