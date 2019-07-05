UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Monsoon Rains Destroy Myanmar Rohingya Refugee Shelters In Bangladesh - UNHCR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:23 PM

Heavy Monsoon Rains Destroy Myanmar Rohingya Refugee Shelters in Bangladesh - UNHCR

Nearly 14 inches of rain in three days destroyed some 300 shelters and forced the emergency relocation of more than 2,000 refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar camp for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Nearly 14 inches of rain in three days destroyed some 300 shelters and forced the emergency relocation of more than 2,000 refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar camp for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said in a press release on Friday.

"An estimated 350mm [13.8 inches] of rain fell in 72 hours from Monday and more heavy downpours are expected throughout next week," the release said.

With four months remaining in the monsoon season, three days of rain this week destroyed 273 shelters and injured 11 people in Cox's Bazar, the release noted.

"We have temporarily relocated 2,137 people, either because their shelters suffered substantial damage or as a precaution," the release said.

About 900,000 refugees live in Cox's Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee a Myanmar military offensive that produced vivid refugee descriptions of violence, according to relief workers and human rights groups.

The crackdown began in August 2017 following attacks on police stations by Islamists in Myanmar's Rakhine province.

Related Topics

Injured Police Bangladesh United Nations Myanmar August 2017 Muslim From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Int'l community admiring leadership qualities of h ..

1 minute ago

Accidental Chairman PPP learned definition of demo ..

1 minute ago

Fifty three confirmed dead after airstrikes on Lib ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from Sultan bin ..

1 hour ago

US Activists Hope New Ukraine Govt to Probe Odessa ..

1 minute ago

President Maduro Announces Military Drills in Vene ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.