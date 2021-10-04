UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Affects Over 16,000 In China's Liaoning

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:20 PM

SHENYANG, Oct. 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Over 16,000 residents in northeast China's Liaoning Province have been affected by extensive heavy rainfall beginning Saturday, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Monday.

From 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m.

Monday, most areas of Liaoning were battered by moderate to heavy downpours, with some areas hit by extreme rainstorms and hail. A total of 16,583 people have been affected so far.

The province has relocated 4,513 people to safety. The affected area of crops has totaled 2,533.13 hectares, of which 27.33 hectares were destroyed, leading to a direct economic loss of 168 million Yuan (about 26 million U.S. Dollars).

