Heavy Rain Affects Over 420,000 In East China's Anhui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

HEFEI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Heavy rain has affected over 420,000 people in east China's Anhui Province, as local authorities launched the level II emergency response, the second-highest, for flood prevention Tuesday.

The downpour that started July 2 has affected seven cities and 31 county-level administrations in the province, leading to the evacuation of 27,000 people and a direct economic loss of 510 million Yuan (72 million U.S. Dollars) as of Monday, local emergency management department said.

The rain has also affected 31,700 hectares of crops and damaged 617 houses.

The province raised its emergency response for flood prevention from level III to level II starting 12:00 p.m. Tuesday as the waters of multiple rivers exceeded warning levels, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

