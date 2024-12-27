Heavy Rain Expected To Bring Widespread Flooding In Fiji
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM
SUVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Fiji has been experiencing relentless rainfall with heavy downpours and flash flooding, with weather systems moving from the Western Division to the Central, Eastern and Northern Divisions in the next few days.
People in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for possible evacuation, keep essential items in elevated locations and secure food, water and gas supplies, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday.
According to the Fiji Meteorological Service, the West of the country had a brief break from torrential rainfall and Christmas Day floods, but the weather situation remains critical as a new weather system is expected to bring in even more rain and flooding.
The meteorological service has warned of a second slow-moving trough which is expected to bring heavier rain than Wednesday.
Although the rain is expected to ease by late Friday, the effects of flooding could last for weeks.
Weather conditions should improve over the weekend, with clearer skies and a shift in winds.
There are currently no signs of tropical cyclone activity but long-range forecasts suggest possible weather developments near northern Vanuatu around New Year's Eve, the Fiji Meteorological Service said.
Fijians are reminded to remain vigilant, stay updated on warnings and to prioritize safety.
