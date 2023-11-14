Heavy rain heaps more misery on displaced Gazans

At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war between Israel and Hamas, Ayman al-Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his makeshift shelter

Rafah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war between Israel and Hamas, Ayman al-Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his makeshift shelter.

As he went along, the Palestinian stopped to catch a few drops in his mouth and splash a little on himself.

Like many others caught in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, he had not showered for days.

The war has displaced almost 1.6 million people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, leaving hundreds of thousands living in cramped shelters with little food and insufficient water.

But on Tuesday those in the south woke up to yet another scourge: rain soaking their meagre belongings and threatening to bring waterborne diseases as it gathers in stagnating puddles.

"We are completely soaked, all of our clothes are soaked, our mattresses, our blankets too, even a dog could not live like this," said Jueidi, who has set himself up in the courtyard of a UN school in Rafah at the southern extremity of the Gaza Strip.

Those with access to waterproof sheeting are shoring up their makeshift homes. Others are using plastic bags to strengthen their defences against the rain.