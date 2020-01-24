UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Kills Dozens In Madagascar

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Heavy rain kills dozens in Madagascar

At least 21 people have died in Madagascar following almost a week of torrential rain in the north-west of the island, the government said on Friday

Antananarivo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 21 people have died in Madagascar following almost a week of torrential rain in the north-west of the island, the government said on Friday.

The tropical Indian Ocean nation is in the midst of an intense six-month rainy season that often leads to casualties and widespread damage.

Flooding in the districts of Mitsinjo and Maevatanana has claimed at least 21 lives since Sunday, and 20 more people are still missing and thousands displaced, the National Bureau of Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC) announced on Friday.

Strips of road were swept away by the rains and access to affected areas has been cut off.

The BNGRC warned that flooding in lowland and rice-growing areas posed a risk of "food insecurity and malnutrition".

A disruption in the supply of basic goods could also lead to surge in prices, it added.

Opposition lawmaker Hanitriniaina Razafimanantsoa called on President Andry Rajoelina to declare a "natural disaster".

The rainy season usually stretches from October to April in Madagascar, a former French colony off Africa's southeastern coast.

Nine people were killed in January 2019 after heavy rains caused the collapse of a building in the capital Antananarivo.

During this period, the country is also often hit by cyclones and other tropical storms.

Cyclone Belna landed in the northwest last month, killing at least two people and displacing hundreds.

Related Topics

India Africa Road Died Antananarivo Lead Madagascar January April October Sunday 2019 From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.