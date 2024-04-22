Open Menu

Heavy Rain To Subside In South China

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Heavy rain to subside in south China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The ongoing heavy rain in south China is expected to subside from Monday, according to the country's national observatory.

However, rainfall is forecast to continue over the coming three days across the southern regions, with rainstorms hitting parts of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, the National Meteorological Center said.

Persistent heavy rain has affected south China since April 19, with precipitation reaching record highs in several areas. Vast regions of the country's south and southwest are expected to see a 50 to 80 percent increase in precipitation in late April compared with the same period in the previous years.

Due to the heavy rainfall, water levels in 44 rivers within the Pearl River basin had exceeded warning levels as of April 21.

The Pearl River is the third-longest river and the second-largest in terms of annual flow capacity in China. It flows through regions such as Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi.

Meteorological experts have cautioned the public about the potential risks of mountain torrents and landslides due to the continuing rainfall.

China issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday morning, the third most severe level in the country's four-tier, color-coded weather warning system.

Related Topics

Weather Water China Alert Same April From

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

56 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World