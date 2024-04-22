Heavy Rain To Subside In South China
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The ongoing heavy rain in south China is expected to subside from Monday, according to the country's national observatory.
However, rainfall is forecast to continue over the coming three days across the southern regions, with rainstorms hitting parts of Guangdong and Fujian provinces, the National Meteorological Center said.
Persistent heavy rain has affected south China since April 19, with precipitation reaching record highs in several areas. Vast regions of the country's south and southwest are expected to see a 50 to 80 percent increase in precipitation in late April compared with the same period in the previous years.
Due to the heavy rainfall, water levels in 44 rivers within the Pearl River basin had exceeded warning levels as of April 21.
The Pearl River is the third-longest river and the second-largest in terms of annual flow capacity in China. It flows through regions such as Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi.
Meteorological experts have cautioned the public about the potential risks of mountain torrents and landslides due to the continuing rainfall.
China issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday morning, the third most severe level in the country's four-tier, color-coded weather warning system.
