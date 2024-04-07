Open Menu

Heavy Rainfall, Floods Cause Significant Property Damage In Australia's NSW

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Heavy rainfall, floods cause significant property damage in Australia's NSW

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Heavy rainfall across the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) last Friday night and subsequent floods had caused significant property damage in the state.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) said in a statement on Sunday morning that it was commencing damage assessments in the Illawarra, a coastal region in the southeast of NSW, and Sydney Northern Beaches, and had found 20 properties damaged and six non-habitable in parts of the Illawarra.

Some properties have had ceilings damaged after heavy rain, it added.

The SES will also start damage assessments west of Penrith, a city in NSW, and then in other areas along the Hawkesbury Nepean River as the water subsides.

According to the statement, riverine flooding is continuing along the Hawkesbury Nepean River system, with major flooding at North Richmond, a town in NSW.

The SES, by 5 a.m. local time on Sunday, had recorded 1,877 incidents and made 146 flood rescues in the last 24 hours. There are 1,400 dwellings and more than 3,600 people are under emergency warnings.

Besides, WaterNSW, a state-owned corporation of NSW, said on Saturday that following heavy rainfall across Sydney's water supply catchments, several among Greater Sydney water supply dams started spilling.

Related Topics

Flood Water Richmond Sydney Wales Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

14 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

14 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

14 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

14 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

14 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

15 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

15 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

15 hours ago

More Stories From World