Heavy Rainfall in India Results in 10 Dead, Over 1Mln Displaced - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A severe rainfall in India has displaced more than one million people and caused ten deaths, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"In neighboring India, heavy monsoon rains have displaced more than one million people and claimed at least ten lives," Haq told reporters.

Haq said that in neighboring Nepal, monsoon flooding killed 64 people and displaced more than 16,500 families.

In Myanmar, some 21,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Kachin and Rakhine states due to extreme weather, Haq added.

Heavy rains ravage East Asia every year through the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.