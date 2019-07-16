UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rainfall In India Results In 10 Dead, Over 1Mln Displaced - UN Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Heavy Rainfall in India Results in 10 Dead, Over 1Mln Displaced - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) A severe rainfall in India has displaced more than one million people and caused ten deaths, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Monday.

"In neighboring India, heavy monsoon rains have displaced more than one million people and claimed at least ten lives," Haq told reporters.

Haq said that in neighboring Nepal, monsoon flooding killed 64 people and displaced more than 16,500 families.

In Myanmar, some 21,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in Kachin and Rakhine states due to extreme weather, Haq added.

Heavy rains ravage East Asia every year through the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September.

Related Topics

India Weather United Nations Myanmar Nepal June September From Asia Million Rains

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

2 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

2 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

2 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

2 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

2 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.