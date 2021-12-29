Heavy Rainfall in South Africa Causes Floods in Pretoria, Johannesburg - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Heavy rains hit the South African capital of Pretoria, as well as the city of Johannesburg, leading to heavy floods, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the News24 outlet, the rains going on since the weekend have also caused flooding in the town of Bronkhorstspruit not far from Pretoria.

Emergency actions are underway, including the digging of trenches to channel water and eliminate floods, the portal said.

According to the portal, rescue services in neighboring Johannesburg have evacuated 11 people from one of the city districts as the Jukskei River rises from heavy rains. Residents of other districts were advised to vacate their living quarters and exercise caution.

No fatalities from the floods have been reported.