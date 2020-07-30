UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 In South Korea's Daejeon - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:48 PM

Heavy Rainfall Inundates Homes, Kills 2 in South Korea's Daejeon - Reports

A massive downpour of monsoon rain battered central and southern South Korea on Thursday, submerging dozens of homes and killing two in Daejeon, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A massive downpour of monsoon rain battered central and southern South Korea on Thursday, submerging dozens of homes and killing two in Daejeon, media said.

Daejeon, 93 miles south of Seoul, was among the hardest-hit, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, which estimated the hourly precipitation at 1.8 inches.

Heavy rain inundated 28 apartments, 85 detached houses and 55 cars, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

A resident of an apartment complex in Daejeon died of a heart attack after it was flooded. Firefighters rescued 80 residents by boat. Another person was electrocuted while trying to pump water out of an indoor golf space.

Express trains passing Daejeon suburbs were reportedly delayed for about an hour after rainwater flooded tracks and covered them with sandy soil.

Related Topics

Attack Water Died Daejeon Seoul South Korea Media

Recent Stories

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

1 minute ago

IHC to hear govt’s peal for appointment of legal ..

39 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

40 minutes ago

SARP elects new office-bearers

47 minutes ago

NDMA Chairman says govt took best measures to coun ..

56 minutes ago

Farogh Naseem congrats nation over passage of two ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.