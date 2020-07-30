A massive downpour of monsoon rain battered central and southern South Korea on Thursday, submerging dozens of homes and killing two in Daejeon, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) A massive downpour of monsoon rain battered central and southern South Korea on Thursday, submerging dozens of homes and killing two in Daejeon, media said.

Daejeon, 93 miles south of Seoul, was among the hardest-hit, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration, which estimated the hourly precipitation at 1.8 inches.

Heavy rain inundated 28 apartments, 85 detached houses and 55 cars, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

A resident of an apartment complex in Daejeon died of a heart attack after it was flooded. Firefighters rescued 80 residents by boat. Another person was electrocuted while trying to pump water out of an indoor golf space.

Express trains passing Daejeon suburbs were reportedly delayed for about an hour after rainwater flooded tracks and covered them with sandy soil.