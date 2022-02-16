UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rainfall Kills 23 People In Brazil - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Heavy Rainfall Kills 23 People in Brazil - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Heavy rains and subsequent landslides led to at least 23 fatalities in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, particularly hit by the weather emergency, media reported.

According to the G1 news outlet, the casualties occurred in the town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro.

The death toll is reportedly feared to grow further.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, said on Twitter that he tasked his ministers with assisting the victims of floods in Petropolis.

