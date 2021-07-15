UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains Cause Flooding In Northeastern France - Meteo France

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Northeastern France - Meteo France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Heavy rains have caused flooding in northeastern France, with 10 departments in the region remaining under the "orange" level of weather hazard, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in these departments throughout Thursday, according to the French meteorological service, Meteo France.

"Heavy rains, unusual for the season, affect large areas. The new bout comes 24 hours after another episode of heavy rains on saturated soils, which increases drainage," Meteo France said.

The highest rainfall intensity level has been measured at 10 mm/hour, the meteorological service noted.

