More than 2,700 Rohingya refugees have been displaced in Bangladesh after nearly a week of heavy rains and winds pounded refugee camps in Cox Bazar, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in press release on Monday

"Five days of heavy rains and winds have pounded Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, displacing over 2,700, damaging over 3,400 houses and leaving two people dead," the release said.

IOM spokesman George McLeod said that the organization has helped more than 2,000 people in the past 72 hours and waned that the monsoon season is only half way done.

More than 15,500 people have been affected by flooding or other safety risks between July 2-6, according to IOM's preliminary damage data.

About 900,000 refugees live in Cox Bazar, most of whom are ethnic Rohingya Muslims forced to flee a Myanmar military offensive.

The crackdown began in August 2017 following attacks on police stations by Islamists in Myanmar's Rakhine province where the displaced Rohingya lived.