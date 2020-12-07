UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rains, Flooding Lead To Death Of At Least Seven People In Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 02:20 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) At least seven people have died as a result of floods caused by heavy rainfall in southern Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) agency reports.

Two of the deaths were reported in Bushehr Province and five people died in Hormozgan Province, Iran's state broadcaster said on Sunday, citing a statement from the country's emergency medical services.

Iran has seen heavy rains and flooding in several provinces in recent days, including the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr and the southwestern Khuzestan and Fars provinces.

Thousands of local residents have been impacted, with floodwaters causing landslides and road blocking and disruptions in city traffic.

According to media reports, this is the third year in a row that Iran is seeing major floods at this time of the year.

