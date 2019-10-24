Heavy rains, floods kill 19 in Egypt

At least 19 people were killed as a result of heavy rains and floods in seven governorates of Egypt, including Greater Cairo, local media reported

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 19 people were killed as a result of heavy rains and floods in seven governorates of Egypt, including Greater Cairo, local media reported.

According to state-run Al-Ahram newspaper, the deaths occurred due to traffic accidents, electric shocks and drowning, while one victim slid off a building.

Over the past two days, Egypt witnessed an unprecedented weather conditions which caused heavy rainfalls and flooding.

The Egyptian authorities have announced the closure of schools and universities. Egypt's Meteorological Authority expects that rains will continue until Friday.