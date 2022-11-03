UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains Forecast For Mexico As Lisa Weakens After Lashing Belize

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Tropical depression Lisa, downgraded from a hurricane after battering Belize, threatened parts of Mexico with flash floods Thursday, according to an improved forecast.

Lisa caused flood damage in Belize and plunged parts of the country into darkness Wednesday as it weakened over land on its way to Mexico.

By 1500 GMT on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Lisa had weakened to a depression "still bringing heavy rains to portions of southeast Mexico." It was moving westward at about 17 kilometers (10 miles) per hour with maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/h.

"Lisa is expected to produce rainfall amounts of four to six inches (about 10-15 centimeters) with local amounts to 10 inches across the Mexican states of Tabasco, northwestern Chiapas, and far eastern Veracruz," said an NHC advisory.

Lisa slammed into the Sibun River southwest of economic hub and former capital Belize City on Wednesday, uprooting trees with winds of up to 140 km/h, downing power lines and flooding streets.

A state of emergency was declared in two areas, while a curfew was in effect until dawn on Thursday.

Some parts of Belize were left without power as the storm lashed the country of about 405,000 people.

Schools and most businesses were closed in anticipation of the storm and the government set up shelters.

In Belize City and neighboring areas, local media showed weather-battered buildings, flooded streets and yanked out trees after Lisa landed.

- Evacuations in Guatemala - In neighboring Guatemala, heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in the northernmost department of Peten, where classes were canceled.

About 143 people were evacuated, Oscar Cossio, secretary of the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), told a press conference.

Lisa arrived less than three weeks after the passage of Julia, another Category 1 hurricane, which caused dozens of deaths in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Lisa is the 12th named storm this season, a designation given to systems that produce winds of 39 mph (63 kph) or greater, according to the NHC.

Last year's active Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June through November, saw 21 named storms.

