UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rains In Japan Force Almost 800,000 Residents To Evacuate

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Heavy rains in Japan force almost 800,000 residents to evacuate

Almost 800,000 people across three Japanese cities have been ordered to evacuate amid warnings of landslides and floods brought by heavy rain.Kagoshima city, Kirishima and Aira, in Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu island, urged their residents to move to safety immediately

Tokyo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Almost 800,000 people across three Japanese cities have been ordered to evacuate amid warnings of landslides and floods brought by heavy rain.Kagoshima city, Kirishima and Aira, in Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu island, urged their residents to move to safety immediately.One elderly woman in Kagoshima city died after a mudslide hit her home.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told residents of the cities to "take steps to protect their lives".Kagoshima prefecture has asked Japan's self-defence forces to help with the relief efforts, Governor Satoshi Mitazono reportedly said.About 310,000 residents in the neighbouring Miyazaki prefecture have also been advised to evacuate.

Weather officials say 1,000mm (39in) of rain has fallen on Kyushu island since Friday, and Japan's Meteorological Agency forecasts the rains will continue into next week.A further 350mm of rain is expected in the southern part of the island by midday on Thursday, with some areas predicted to get more than 80mm of rain every hour.Last July about 200 people died in western Japan in the country's worst flooding disaster in decades.

It was the highest death toll caused by rainfall in Japan since 1982.About two million people were evacuated and more than 70,000 emergency workers were deployed after the heavy rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Governor Died Kagoshima Miyazaki Japan July Women Million Rains

Recent Stories

Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Da ..

4 minutes ago

Libya migrants: Attack kills dozens at detention c ..

29 seconds ago

Council of Europe Secretary General May Visit Russ ..

31 seconds ago

Kremlin says details of sub fire that killed 14 'c ..

32 seconds ago

About 4.708 million tons of meat to be produced in ..

34 seconds ago

OIC Condemns the Opening of a New Tunnel beneath t ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.