Heavy Rains Kill At Least 11 In Southeast Brazil
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Heavy rains in southeastern Brazil claimed the lives of at least 11 people on Sunday, including nine who were killed in landslides in the valley region of Minas Gerais state during the early morning, said local authorities.
According to the state fire department, landslides killed nine people and left one missing in the city of Ipatinga. The city was hit by both landslides and flooding after a downpour of 80 millimeters of rain per square meter fell in less than an hour. In response, local officials declared a 180-day state of public disaster.
In a video message on social media, Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, announced that he would travel to Ipatinga on Monday morning to assess the disaster and arrange safer temporary housing for those displaced.
Meanwhile, in Santa Catarina, intense rainfall washed away sections of highways, killing two people and leaving one missing. The state government reported 121.4 millimeters of rain in the last 24 hours, which led to road closures. A crisis management committee has been formed to oversee rescue operations and repair the damaged roads.
Recent Stories
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..
ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service
HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh
Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10
UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..
HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025
PTI issues show-cause notice to Sher Afzal Marwat
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of South Sudan
Abu Dhabi to host third round of UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..
More Stories From World
-
Mozambique opens new parliament amid protest, boycott5 minutes ago
-
12 bodies found after jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar5 minutes ago
-
Restoration work on millennium-old brick tower in Cambodia's Angkor Park completed5 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains kill at least 11 in southeast Brazil5 minutes ago
-
Tenth Saudi relief plane arrives in Syria25 minutes ago
-
Barcelona wins Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid25 minutes ago
-
Wildfire death toll in Los Angeles rises to 2425 minutes ago
-
KFSHRC modernizes Biobank Center, Ushering an era of personalized medicine35 minutes ago
-
Kremlin declines to comment on North Korean POWs in Ukraine45 minutes ago
-
Russia says captured Ukrainian village south of Pokrovsk55 minutes ago
-
France's Marine Le Pen 'will never forgive' herself for expelling father1 hour ago
-
Russia says Ukraine targeted infrastructure of gas pipeline to Turkey1 hour ago