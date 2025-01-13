Open Menu

Heavy Rains Kill At Least 11 In Southeast Brazil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Heavy rains kill at least 11 in southeast Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Heavy rains in southeastern Brazil claimed the lives of at least 11 people on Sunday, including nine who were killed in landslides in the valley region of Minas Gerais state during the early morning, said local authorities.

According to the state fire department, landslides killed nine people and left one missing in the city of Ipatinga. The city was hit by both landslides and flooding after a downpour of 80 millimeters of rain per square meter fell in less than an hour. In response, local officials declared a 180-day state of public disaster.

In a video message on social media, Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais, announced that he would travel to Ipatinga on Monday morning to assess the disaster and arrange safer temporary housing for those displaced.

Meanwhile, in Santa Catarina, intense rainfall washed away sections of highways, killing two people and leaving one missing. The state government reported 121.4 millimeters of rain in the last 24 hours, which led to road closures. A crisis management committee has been formed to oversee rescue operations and repair the damaged roads.

