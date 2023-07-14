Open Menu

Heavy Rains Leave Some 4,000 Households In Seoul Without Power Supply - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Heavy Rains Leave Some 4,000 Households in Seoul Without Power Supply - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Heavy rains have left about 4,000 households in the South Korean capital of Seoul, with 134 people nationwide having been evacuated, the Yonhap news agency reported early on Friday, citing officials.

More than 2,000 households in Seoul's Seodaemun Ward have been cut off from power supply after a tree had fallen on a high-voltage power line, the agency cited the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters as saying. Another 2,000 households in Seoul's Dobong Ward have also experienced power outages due to heavy rains. The power supply to most of the affected households has been restored as of Friday morning, the report said.

The authorities have evacuated a total of 134 people nationwide due to heavy rains, including 77 in Seoul, with 104 of them still staying away from their homes over rain damage concerns, the agency reported.

Most parts of South Korea have been under heavy rain advisories as of Friday morning, with areas of Seoul forecast to face up to 50 millimeters per hour in rain.

Southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, southern inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province were forecast to see accumulated precipitation of up to 200 millimeters throughout Saturday, the report said.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo instructed the government, during an emergency response meeting with government officials early on Friday, to make every effort to prevent damage from heavy rains "until the end of the monsoon, with the focus on prioritizing the prevention of casualties," as quoted by Yonhap.

Han also urged other relevant agencies to activate efforts to promptly restore any emergency, including power outages and damaged roads, as well as to prepare for a possible release of water by North Korea from Hwanggang Dam near the border, the report said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Dam Seoul South Korea North Korea Border From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

52 minutes ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

10 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

10 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

11 hours ago
Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

11 hours ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

11 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

11 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

11 hours ago

More Stories From World