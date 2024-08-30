Heavy rains, storms affect over 36,200 across Laos

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The tropical depression and Prapiroon storm brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Laos from July 18 to Aug. 21, affecting more than 36,200 people across the country.

Heavy rains and storms affected 13 provinces across Laos, impacting 60 districts, 541 villages, and 17,548 households, Lao Army Television reported on Friday.

The storms and heavy rains have caused widespread damage to over 9,760 hectares of agricultural land, 177 roads, 12 bridges, 79 irrigation systems, 30 water supply systems, 334 fishponds, and livestock including 13,478 cattle, buffaloes, goats, pigs, and poultry.

Three people lost their lives and one person is still missing.

Additionally, 72 households had to be temporarily relocated, and 125 houses were damaged, according to the report.

The Lao National Disaster Management Committee held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss various measures to enhance disaster preparedness and response, with a particular focus on ensuring timely and efficient coordination among relevant agencies.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Chansamone Chanyalath stressed the importance of the committee's role in effectively managing disaster response during the 2024 rainy season and urged continuous vigilance and prompt action in addressing emerging challenges.