Heavy rains, strong winds anticipated in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) on Wednesday issued a warning to the public, urging caution due to the high potential for extreme weather in several major cities across the country from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10.

The agency's Deputy for Meteorology Guswanto told reporters in Jakarta that the extreme weather could bring heavy rains, flooding, lightning, thunder, and strong winds in several regions, particularly in the capital city Jakarta, as well as West Java, Central Java, and East Java provinces.

Guswanto attributed the extreme weather to the Asian winter monsoon, which is associated with the west wind season and increases wet air masses around Indonesia. This phenomenon is likely to intensify the formation of rain clouds throughout January.