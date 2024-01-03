Open Menu

Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Anticipated In Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Heavy rains, strong winds anticipated in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) on Wednesday issued a warning to the public, urging caution due to the high potential for extreme weather in several major cities across the country from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10.

The agency's Deputy for Meteorology Guswanto told reporters in Jakarta that the extreme weather could bring heavy rains, flooding, lightning, thunder, and strong winds in several regions, particularly in the capital city Jakarta, as well as West Java, Central Java, and East Java provinces.

Guswanto attributed the extreme weather to the Asian winter monsoon, which is associated with the west wind season and increases wet air masses around Indonesia. This phenomenon is likely to intensify the formation of rain clouds throughout January.

Related Topics

Weather Jakarta Indonesia January From Asia Rains

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

16 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

35 minutes ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

56 minutes ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

1 hour ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

3 hours ago
Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

8 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

16 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World