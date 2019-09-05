Heavy Rains, Tornadoes Batter US East Coast as Dorian Nears - National Hurricane Center

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Flooding and tornadoes began ravaging the states of North and South Carolina as Hurricane Dorian approached coastal areas as a category 3 storm , the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an advisory on Thursday.

"Rain bands from Dorian producing tornadoes across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina," the advisory said.

The NHC earlier on Thursday warned that the approaching hurricane would likely cause life-threatening floods and tornadoes in the two US states.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," the NHC said.

"Tornadoes are possible through this afternoon near the coastal South and North Carolina border area."

An official observing site at the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina has already recorded wind gusts of up to 63 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), the NHC said.

Meanwhile an observing site located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) off the coast of Charleston has recorded sustained winds of 71 mph (115 km/h) and wind gusts of up to 83 mph (133 km/h), it added.

Dorian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday evening.