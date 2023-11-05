Heavy snow, blizzards hit large parts of Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) -- Heavy snow and blizzards are hitting large parts of Mongolia, causing icy roads and poor road visibility, the country's National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said Saturday.

Since Friday, snow and blizzards have been sweeping the western provinces of Zavkhan and Uvs and central parts of the country including the national capital Ulan Bator, and provinces of Arkhangai, Uvurkhangai, Tuv and Bulgan, with wind speeds up to 20 meters per second, the agency said in a statement.

The southern provinces of Dundgovi and Dornogovi, the eastern provinces of Khentii and Sukhbaatar, and the northern provinces of Khuvsgul and Darkhan-Uul are also experiencing strong winds and snow storms, it said.

Volatile weather is expected to continue in the coming days across large parts of the country, the agency said, warning the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

The Asian country's climate is strongly continental with long, frigid winters and short, warm summers. Enditem