Heavy Snow Disrupts Flights at Dortmund Airport in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A snowstorm that hit parts of Germany over the weekend has turned runways into an ice rink at the international airport in Dortmund, grounding flights in North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday.

"Flight operations will be provisionally suspended until 5 p.m. [16:00 GMT].

Flights planned for today will be optionally diverted to other airports," the airport authority announced.

The snowstorm has disrupted road and rail traffic in the southwestern region. Deutsche Bahn, the national railroad operator, warned that snowfall would continue causing problems with transport services throughout the day.