UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Snow Disrupts Flights At Dortmund Airport In Germany

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Heavy Snow Disrupts Flights at Dortmund Airport in Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) A snowstorm that hit parts of Germany over the weekend has turned runways into an ice rink at the international airport in Dortmund, grounding flights in North Rhine-Westphalia on Monday.

"Flight operations will be provisionally suspended until 5 p.m. [16:00 GMT].

Flights planned for today will be optionally diverted to other airports," the airport authority announced.

The snowstorm has disrupted road and rail traffic in the southwestern region. Deutsche Bahn, the national railroad operator, warned that snowfall would continue causing problems with transport services throughout the day.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Germany Dortmund Airport P

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

4 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

5 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

6 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

15 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

18 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.