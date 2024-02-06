Heavy Snow Injures More Than 100 In Tokyo
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) -- At least 109 people have been injured and taken to hospital in Tokyo through Tuesday morning after many slipped and fell due to heavy snowfall in eastern Japan, local media reported.
The injured, transported to hospital by 10 a.m. local time, were aged between four and 92, and none were in life-threatening condition, Kyodo news reported, citing the Tokyo Fire Department.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) lifted heavy snow warnings for all of Tokyo's 23 wards as well as its Tama region shortly after midnight on Tuesday, but snowfall and rain continued in some areas through the morning.
Weather officials said snow has passed its peak, but urged caution against traffic disruptions caused by snow and icy roads.
All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines cancelled a total of 31 flights mainly to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, the report said.
