Heavy Snowfall Expected In Japan's Kanto-Koshin Region

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Heavy snowfall over a wide area in Japan's Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, is expected from around noon on Monday to Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The Koshin region that comprises Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures as well as the mountains of northern Kanto region are expected to see up to 30 cm of snow during the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, while 20 cm of snowfall is expected in the plains of northern Kanto region and 7 cm in the plains of southern Kanto region.

Tokyo's 23 wards are expected to see 5 cm of snowfall during the same period, the JMA added.

The agency called on people to be on alert for traffic disruptions caused by snow and icy roads, urging caution for snow on power lines and trees, collapsing greenhouses and avalanches.

For domestic flights to and from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have decided to cancel 76 flights on Monday afternoon, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

