Heavy Snowfall, Freezing Rain Wreak Havoc Across Europe

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) -- Extreme weather conditions involving heavy snowfall and freezing rain hit many countries across Europe on Thursday, causing flight cancellations and delays and disrupting road traffic.

In Belgium, departures from Brussels Airport in Zaventem were temporarily halted at 3:20 p.m. as workers needed to clear the runways of snow. Most flights were delayed by about an hour, and some got canceled, including flights to Frankfurt and Munich, the airport authorities said.

A heavy snowfall that occurred at around 11 a.

m. in Brussels has caused traffic congestion on the Brussels Ring, especially in the Zaventem area towards Grand-Bigard.

Belgium's Transport En Commun (TEC) network was also disrupted by the extreme weather conditions. In Liege and Charleroi, most buses were out of service on Wednesday.

The quarter-finals of the Belgian Cup, featuring Union Saint-Gilloise against Anderlecht and Oud-Heverlee Louvain against Antwerp, have been postponed by a week, the organizers of Pro League, the top league competition for association football clubs in Belgium, have said.

