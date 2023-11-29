Open Menu

Heavy Snowfall In Germany Causes Traffic Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Heavy snowfall in Germany causes traffic deaths

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- Heavy snowfall in Germany has caused severe traffic disruptions in several states across the country, and led to the deaths of two people in car accidents.

The German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday warned of icy conditions with snow, and storms in some areas. Central and southern Germany are particularly affected.

In the Hessian state capital of Wiesbaden, 55 people including 27 children had to spend the night in a school because they were unable to leave due to the weather. Many people in the state had to be freed from their vehicles due to trees collapsing under the weight of the snow.

Local authorities in affected states called on citizens to stay at home, and not to walk in the forest. "The situation is acutely life-threatening due to the danger of falling trees," a statement from the Rheingau-Taunus district said.

Northern Germany was less affected, but there were also numerous accidents.

In addition to road traffic, public and air traffic is also affected. At Frankfurt Airport alone, nearly 300 flights were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, operator Fraport told local media.

Related Topics

Weather Snow German Vehicles Road Car Traffic Germany Wiesbaden Frankfurt Media From Weight Airport

Recent Stories

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migra ..

FM calls for int’l collaboration to tackle migrant smuggling

36 minutes ago
 Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

3 hours ago

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

5 hours ago
Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

16 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

16 hours ago

More Stories From World