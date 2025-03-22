Open Menu

Heavyweight Boxing Great George Foreman Dead At 76: Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who fought and lost against Muhammad Ali in boxing's iconic 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" before reclaiming the title two decades later, died Friday aged 76, his family announced in a statement.

"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family said in a statement posted on the boxer's official Instagram page.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.

"

Born in Texas on January 10, 1949, Foreman grew up in Houston. The man who raised him was frequently absent and often drunk. Foreman only found out that J. D. Foreman was not his biological father after he won the world heavyweight when his real father, a decorated Second World War veteran, got in touch.

As an adolescent Foreman flirted with crime and dropped out of school at 16.

"At 13-years-old, George was about 6-foot-2, 200 Pounds and the terrorist in the neighbourhood," his younger brother Roy told the BBC in 2024. "And when you're bigger and stronger and think you're better than everyone else, you take things."

At 16, he took up boxing.

