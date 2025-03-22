Heavyweight Boxing Great George Foreman Dead At 76: Family
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Former heavyweight champion George Foreman, who fought and lost against Muhammad Ali in boxing's iconic 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" before reclaiming the title two decades later, died Friday aged 76, his family announced in a statement.
"With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr, who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family said in a statement posted on the boxer's official Instagram page.
"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.
"
Born in Texas on January 10, 1949, Foreman grew up in Houston. The man who raised him was frequently absent and often drunk. Foreman only found out that J. D. Foreman was not his biological father after he won the world heavyweight when his real father, a decorated Second World War veteran, got in touch.
As an adolescent Foreman flirted with crime and dropped out of school at 16.
"At 13-years-old, George was about 6-foot-2, 200 Pounds and the terrorist in the neighbourhood," his younger brother Roy told the BBC in 2024. "And when you're bigger and stronger and think you're better than everyone else, you take things."
At 16, he took up boxing.
Recent Stories
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan
Hamad Al Sharqi continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony o ..
Muslim Council of Elders: 11 years of promoting culture of dialogue, tolerance, ..
Man City launch Ramadan Esports Football Cup in MENA region
More Stories From World
-
Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman dead at 765 minutes ago
-
Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Trump denies signing proclamation for deportation of Venezuelans6 minutes ago
-
Peru interior minister sacked over violent crime wave6 minutes ago
-
Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman dead at 76: family6 minutes ago
-
Mexican club Leon banned from FIFA Club World Cup11 hours ago
-
Mexican club Leon banned from FIFA Club World Cup12 hours ago
-
Malaysia Airlines parent company to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes12 hours ago
-
UNSC President lauds Munir Akram's 'dedication' at his last appearance in 15-member body12 hours ago
-
UNSC President lauds Munir Akram's 'dedication' at his last appearance in 15-member body14 hours ago
-
Namibia inaugurates its first woman president14 hours ago
-
Britain's Azu storms to world indoor 60m gold14 hours ago