Heavyweight guests share insights into financial opening-up, cooperation

@FahadShabbir

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 commenced Thursday in Beijing, with guests from home and abroad reaching a consensus on promoting openness and cooperation in the financial sector.

Yin Li, secretary of the Communist Party of China Beijing Municipal Committee, said that the Chinese capital city would continue to build itself into a national center for financial management and scale up support for the financial sector.

While improving services on all fronts to cater to more diverse demands in the financial market, the city will strive to create a more open and orderly environment for financial development, said Yin.

Speaking of China's monetary policy, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China as well as head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that the country would place more emphasis on cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustments.

The country will take "prudent and solid steps" to advance renminbi internationalization and take an active part in global economic and financial governance, he added.