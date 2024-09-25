Hefty Australian Penguin Chick 'Pesto' Becomes Star
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pesto the penguin towers over the colony at his Australian aquarium home, a fluffy brown furball impossible to miss as he waddles across the ice.
The nine-month-old king penguin chick has shot to fame for his hefty weight of 23.5 kilogrammes (51.8 Pounds) -- the size of an overstuffed suitcase.
Pesto already weighs more than his parents Tango and Hudson combined, who tip the scales at about 11 kilogrammes each.
And with a healthy diet of up to 25 fish a day, Pesto's rotund frame will only continue to grow, senior penguin keeper Emily Thornton told AFP.
Thornton said because Pesto is so "food orientated", just keeping him still on the scales to clock his weight can be challenging.
He is already the largest penguin that the Sea Life Melbourne aquarium has seen.
Pesto's coat is mostly "dense" feathers, Thornton said, which penguin chicks require to keep warm against freezing Antarctic temperatures.
Despite his fish diet, these feathers smell like corn chips, Thornton added.
Genetics also play a part -- his ancestors were some of the biggest and oldest penguins the aquarium has housed.
"He is really healthy," Thornton said, adding that "chicks can get bigger than him" in the wild.
Soon, Pesto will shed his fluffy down as he develops his adult feathers, giving him a burst of yellow on his head and cheeks, and a black and white tuxedo.
"That process is energy draining and his appetite will reduce a lot," Thornton said.
King penguins are found in Antarctica and their population remains fairly stable, with about 1.6 million breeding pairs.
During the 19th and 20th centuries, king penguin populations were almost wiped out because they were heavily hunted for their meat, oil and blubber.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Princess Zelda takes the lead in 'Echoes of Wisdom'23 minutes ago
-
Volkswagen crisis pits homegrown leaders against each other33 minutes ago
-
Gunman suspected of trying to kill Trump charged with attempted assassination53 minutes ago
-
Quito facing 'critical' wildfire threat, mayor says53 minutes ago
-
China says tested ballistic missile with 'dummy warhead'1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz felicitates Erdogan on fiery Palestine-focused UNGA speech; IMF deal in final stages2 hours ago
-
Storm Helene on track to hit Florida as major hurricane2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Australia 3rd ODI scoreboard7 hours ago
-
Football: English League Cup results8 hours ago
-
Two killed in Mexico as storm John weakens and Helene moves in8 hours ago
-
US sues Visa for alleged monopoly practices9 hours ago