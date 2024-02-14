Heineken says net profits, beer sales dropped in 2023

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Dutch brewer Heineken on Wednesday reported a drop in annual profits as beer volumes declined in "challenging market conditions" including high inflation.

The world's second biggest brewer after AB InBev said its net profits in 2023 came in at 2.3 billion Euros ($2.5 billion), compared to the 2.7 billion euros of profit it made the year before.

Beer volume overall dipped by 4.7 percent, with 60 percent of that decline driven by sharp falls in Nigeria and Vietnam, the firm said.

"This year, Heineken had to prioritise pricing to offset unprecedented levels of commodity and energy inflation," the brewer noted.

This inflationary pressure tailed off towards the second half of the year, it said, but predicted that the economic climate would "remain a factor of uncertainty" into 2024.