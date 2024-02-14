Heineken Says Net Profits, Beer Sales Dropped In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Dutch brewer Heineken on Wednesday reported a drop in annual profits as beer volumes declined in "challenging market conditions" including high inflation.
The world's second biggest brewer after AB InBev said its net profits in 2023 came in at 2.3 billion Euros ($2.5 billion), compared to the 2.7 billion euros of profit it made the year before.
Beer volume overall dipped by 4.7 percent, with 60 percent of that decline driven by sharp falls in Nigeria and Vietnam, the firm said.
"This year, Heineken had to prioritise pricing to offset unprecedented levels of commodity and energy inflation," the brewer noted.
This inflationary pressure tailed off towards the second half of the year, it said, but predicted that the economic climate would "remain a factor of uncertainty" into 2024.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Polls close, counting begins as millions cast ballots to elect new Indonesian leaders9 minutes ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season9 minutes ago
-
French court to announce verdict on Sarkozy appeal9 minutes ago
-
China's SMEs report better performance in January9 minutes ago
-
China to launch campaign to promote women's development9 minutes ago
-
Indonesia votes for president, ex-general Subianto the favourite9 minutes ago
-
Heat scorch Bucks in blowout, Tatum scores 41 in Celtics romp19 minutes ago
-
5.8-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands Region19 minutes ago
-
Sony hikes net profit forecast, will list financial services unit19 minutes ago
-
China's shipbuilding industry reports surging profits in 202319 minutes ago
-
Forest fire razes over 8,200 hectares of Argentine national park39 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower after US falls39 minutes ago