RYAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) Two people died when a Robinson 66 helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Tver Region, local emergency services told Sputnik.

The accident occurred on Sunday, at around 22:30 local time (19:30 GMT) near the village of Vyazovets.

"A helicopter crashed in a field," a spokesperson of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik, adding that two people died.

A spokesperson of the local emergency services also told Sputnik that "Two people died (in the helicopter accident."

Meanwhile, an official statement from the Tver Region emergencies authorities does not specify the number of casualties.