Helicopter Carriers Being Built in Kerch Have 40,000-Tonne Displacement - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The displacement of the all-purpose amphibious assault ships - helicopter carriers, being built in the city of Kerch, Crimea, will be 40,000 tonnes, twice as much as previously reported, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"Two all-purpose amphibious assault ships of a new project with a displacement of 40,000 tonnes each were laid down under the leadership of the President of the Russian Federation," Krivoruchko said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.