Helicopter Carrying Bolivian President Makes Emergency Landing Due to Failure - Air Force

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The helicopter transporting Bolivian President Evo Morales made an emergency landing due to a tail rotor failure and there were no injuries as a result of the incident, the country's air force said.

"The Bolivian Air Force informs that today, November 4, at 12.48 (16.

48 GMT), the EC145 aircraft ... which transported President Evo Morales Ayma along the Colquiri-Oruro route, there was a breakdown in the tail rotor during take-off, due to which an emergency landing was made, there were no casualties," it said on Twitter.

Morales frequently uses helicopters for flying from one city to another almost every day.