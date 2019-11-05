UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Helicopter Carrying Bolivian President Makes Emergency Landing Due To Failure - Air Force

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

Helicopter Carrying Bolivian President Makes Emergency Landing Due to Failure - Air Force

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The helicopter transporting Bolivian President Evo Morales made an emergency landing due to a tail rotor failure and there were no injuries as a result of the incident, the country's air force said.

"The Bolivian Air Force informs that today, November 4, at 12.48 (16.

48 GMT), the EC145 aircraft ... which transported President Evo Morales Ayma along the Colquiri-Oruro route, there was a breakdown in the tail rotor during take-off, due to which an emergency landing was made, there were no casualties," it said on Twitter.

Morales frequently uses helicopters for flying from one city to another almost every day.

Related Topics

Twitter November From

Recent Stories

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

45 minutes ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

60 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi earns magnet accreditat ..

1 hour ago

UAE supports Yemen’s education sector

2 hours ago

French Oil &amp; Gas Industry on display at ADIPEC

2 hours ago

HIV-Positive Detainees in UAE Prison Segregated, D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.