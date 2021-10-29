Helicopter Crash in Central China Kills 3 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Three people died after a K32 helicopter belonging to forest fire service, crashed into a park in the central Chinese province of Hunan, China Central Television reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Three people died after a K32 helicopter belonging to forest fire service, crashed into a park in the central Chinese province of Hunan, China Central Television reported on Friday.

The accident happened earlier in the day at about 08:00 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT).

The aircraft of the forest fire service crashed into a park in the prefecture of Chenzhou and caught alight.

A local resident told the media that early in the morning, he heard several blasts on the hill of the park, where the fire was burning for at least 40 minutes and the smoke was rising into the air.

The local authorities deployed rescuing crews to the site, but none of the people aboard the helicopter survived. The search operation has been ended, and an investigation into the causes of the accident is underway.